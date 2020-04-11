IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.10. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

