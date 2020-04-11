IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $85.90 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.28.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Argus lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

