IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

NYSE BK opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

