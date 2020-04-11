IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,037 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.36. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

