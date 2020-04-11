IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,455 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,952,000 after acquiring an additional 508,606 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iqvia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.41.

Shares of IQV opened at $128.53 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average is $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 722,578 shares of company stock worth $118,607,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

