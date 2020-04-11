IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 296 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after acquiring an additional 189,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,080,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.