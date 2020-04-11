IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,202 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE MET opened at $35.46 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

