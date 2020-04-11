IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 4,908 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,772,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $24.06 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

