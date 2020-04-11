IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 7,409 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $402,735,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after buying an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after buying an additional 7,980,233 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,489,000 after buying an additional 1,432,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,031,000 after buying an additional 1,379,924 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

