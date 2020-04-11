IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 159,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 50,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

