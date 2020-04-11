Ignis Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Ignis has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Vebitcoin, STEX and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.85 or 0.02704154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00202714 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, STEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Coinbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

