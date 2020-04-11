Incent Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,188.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00001174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Liqui and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $3,188.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Incent has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 316.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.02692114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201209 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

