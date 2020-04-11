InflationCoin One Day Volume Tops $7.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $27,515.00 and $7.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.01082036 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00056835 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00282995 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000900 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

