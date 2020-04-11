Ink Protocol (XNK) Market Capitalization Achieves $136,363.97

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $136,363.97 and $204.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.02681116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200659 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,500,000 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

