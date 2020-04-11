Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Cap Achieves $1.90 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, Insights Network has traded up 58% against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $8,127.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.49 or 0.04551449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036759 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

