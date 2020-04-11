Insolar Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Insolar has a market capitalization of $39.16 million and $1.05 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insolar has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00014312 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001770 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

