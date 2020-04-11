Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on I. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.