Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.21% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $74.32.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

