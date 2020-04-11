Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 11th (WTTR, WVE, WWNTY, WY, WYNN, XBIT, XCUR, XP, XYF, YAMHF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, April 11th:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Want Want China Holdings Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. The Group’s activities are primarily conducted in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong, and its products are also sold to South-East Asia countries, the United States and Europe. It offers rice crackers, including sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, and fried crackers; dairy products and beverages, such as flavored milk, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; and snack foods comprising candies, popsicles and jellies, ball cakes, and beans and nuts, as well as wine and other food products. Want Want China Holdings Limited and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although Weyerhaeuser stock has underperformed its industry so far this year, declining mortgage rates and moderate home prices are likely to benefit the company going forward. Improvement in overall housing market fundamentals comprising steady job and wage growth, a recovering economy, positive builder sentiments, rapidly-increasing household formation and a limited supply of inventory point toward continually strong demand. Also, the company's focus on operational excellence bodes well. However, headwinds from volatile wood products markets, adverse foreign currency movements, uncertain economic conditions and stiff market competition are persistent woes. Moreover, earning estimates for 2020 have been revised downward over the past 30 days, hinting at analysts' concern over the stock’s earnings growth potential.”

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. In the past three months, the company’s shares have declined sharply due to coronavirus pandemic. The company’s casinos in Las Vegas are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. Although most of the casinos in Macau have resumed operations after coronavirus-induced shutdown, casino tables are still empty. Earnings estimates for 2020 have been revised downward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern regarding growth potential. Wynn Resorts’ reliance on debt financing is an added woe. However, improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic market bode well. In Las Vegas, the company has remodeled rooms at its properties. Given its strong brand name, Wynn Resorts is better positioned to command a premium rate relative to its peers.”

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

XP (NYSE:XP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “X Financial is a technology-driven personal finance company primarily in China. It focused on serving underserved prime borrowers and mass affluent investors, according to the Oliver Wyman Report. X Financial is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

