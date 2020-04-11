ION (ION) Achieves Market Cap of $258,021.31

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, ION has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market cap of $258,021.31 and $435.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005826 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,579,687 coins and its circulating supply is 12,679,687 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is ion.community.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

