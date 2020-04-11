IOTA Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002319 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Binance. IOTA has a market cap of $439.13 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.99 or 0.02700884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201077 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054011 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, OKEx, Binance, Cobinhood, Coinone, Gate.io, Exrates, FCoin and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

