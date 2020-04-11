iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 82,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $39.53.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

