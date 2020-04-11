iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 67,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $21.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.