iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

