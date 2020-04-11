JD Coin Trading Up 73.6% Over Last Week (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 68.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded up 73.6% against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular exchanges. JD Coin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $11,426.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.02696357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201570 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,526,750 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

