Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $27,969.08 and approximately $152,940.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.02686570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin launched on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

