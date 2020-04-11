Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 76.7% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average of $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

