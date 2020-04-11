Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on JYNT. TheStreet raised Joint from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Joint from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. Joint has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.07 million, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Joint had a return on equity of 92.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,266.15. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 42,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $570,446.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 210,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,189. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 18.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

