Karbo Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Kuna, Cryptopia and Crex24. Karbo has a market cap of $310,034.22 and approximately $331.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00776320 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001932 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,371,819 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Crex24, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

