KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.33. KBR posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in KBR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KBR by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,289,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after buying an additional 776,012 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 830,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 179,356 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $45,768,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

