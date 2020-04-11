Kcash Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $3.98 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kcash

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.