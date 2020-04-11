Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Kearny Financial worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Catherine A. Lawton bought 10,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KRNY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.