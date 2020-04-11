KickToken Price Down 57.3% Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 57.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Dcoin, TOKOK and BitMart. KickToken has a market cap of $201,185.20 and $79,814.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.56 or 0.04870816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009752 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003447 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,197,360,806,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,786,710,637 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, CoinBene, OOOBTC, Dcoin, Exmo, Mercatox, Livecoin, ABCC, YoBit, KuCoin, Gate.io, COSS, TOKOK, HitBTC, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

