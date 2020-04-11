Kleros Trading Up 11.5% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $6.72 million and $55,822.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004953 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,694,010 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

