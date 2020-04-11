Klimatas (KTS) Price Reaches $0.0245 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $17,724.54 and $1,954.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00343939 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00417848 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016263 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000160 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

