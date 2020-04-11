Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $47.07 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $47.07 million and $1.76 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00005765 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitbns, Crex24 and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00526398 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00141168 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00077167 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002586 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002420 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,227,955 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Crex24, BarterDEX, Binance, Cryptopia and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

