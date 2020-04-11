KZ Cash (KZC) One Day Volume Hits $752.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $69,894.31 and $752.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

