Lambda Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $44.93 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax, Hotbit and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.02681116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200659 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,162,903 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

