Lantz Financial LLC Has $6.57 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,255.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

