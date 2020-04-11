LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of LCI Industries worth $34,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,916,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII opened at $74.87 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.59.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

