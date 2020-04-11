Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $35,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 441,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 161,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

