LHT Hits Market Cap of $636,860.32 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. LHT has a total market cap of $636,860.32 and $92.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

