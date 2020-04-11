Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $39.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 144 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BATRA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of BATRA stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 144,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $30.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 16.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $35,472.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $129,692.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

