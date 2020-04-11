Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,336 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Liberty Latin America worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $99,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,723.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,249.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

