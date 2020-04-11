Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239,616 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.39% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTRPA. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,190,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,130,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 759,852 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 520,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 465,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,225,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.