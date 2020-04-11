LIFE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,534.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $2,534.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 320.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.67 or 0.02697724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

