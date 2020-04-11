Lightning Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $773,204.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00021227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $773,204.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00616957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008490 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

