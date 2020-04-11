LikeCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,801.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $3,801.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,003,717,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,895,975 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

