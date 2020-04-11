Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIND. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,729.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 707,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIND stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $305.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.69. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

