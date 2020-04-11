LINKA Achieves Market Cap of $5.06 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $18,324.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.95 or 0.04608771 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036703 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009726 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

